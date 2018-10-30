DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A 20-year-old man is wanted for murder and arson after deputies believe he killed a neighbor in the Wallburg community.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call Saturday morning on the 350 block of Normans Lane in the Wallburg community around 8 a.m. They found 56-year-old Dennis James dead. An autopsy showed Vernon died after he was assaulted. Deputies previously believed James died because of the fire.

The Davidson County Sheriff Office has obtained warrants for Carson Glenn Simmons, who also carries a Normans Lane address. The ensuing investigation showed Simmons was a suspect.

Simmons of Winston-Salem has warrants out for 1st Degree Murder, Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Arson. Simmons is hiding from law enforcement and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 or police immediately.

