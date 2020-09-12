Triad restaurant creatively conquers coronavirus with private snow globes

The Katharine in downtown Winston-Salem lost their spacious patio seating when the weather got colder but are utilizing plastic globes to keep parties separate.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Restaurants are trying to achieve the difficult balance of making money and keeping guests safe. The Katharine Brasserie & Bar in Winston-Salem is one of them. Like many other restaurants, they had to close their dining room for four months. They reopened a reduced capacity in the Cardinal Hotel downtown - only to have cold weather limit the number of guests they could have even more.

"We were losing 725 ft.² of patio space where everybody felt really comfortable to dine and during the warmer months," Natalie Horne, the general manager, said. "We were seeing a ton of people still come to visit The Katharine, they felt more comfortable outside, so as it got cooler we're losing that square footage and my servers are losing those gratuities and our owners are also losing that revenue ."

Horne said losing outdoor seating already at 50% capacity was causing them to miss out on 35 seats a night. So the restaurant decided to get creative and create a way for you to eat inside, while you're outside in a safe and festive way - with snow globes. You can reserve a globe on their patio for you and a few guests to enjoy drinks and food.

"It's like look at this fun tiny Christmas with your three people that you're comfortable with instead of going to this huge party and having all these people you don't know around you," Horne said. "You still get Christmas, just safely."