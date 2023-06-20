Triad Stage permanently closing after 20 seasons of productions

The decision marks the end of an effort spanning more than 25 years that began with the aspiration to bring live, professional theater to downtown Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 20 seasons and more than 140 mainstage productions, Triad Stage is permanently closing its doors.

In March, The Triad Stage Board of Trustees announced that the remaining productions planned for the current season would be suspended as the Board explored the best possible outcomes for the theater.

"Despite the best efforts of the Board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable." Board Co-Chair Sarah Saint said. "The Board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization."

The decision marks the end of an effort spanning more than 25 years that began with the aspiration to bring live, professional theater to a rejuvenated downtown Greensboro.

“We are extremely grateful to the many community members who embraced the vision of Greensboro hosting a regional professional theatre in its downtown, and who made financial investments over many years to support it,” Board member Margaret Arbuckle said.

The ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival through its 2023 season, and the Board has begun implementation of a plan to dispose of remaining assets and resolve liabilities. In the coming weeks, ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding outstanding ticket credits.

Triad Stage has assets valued considerably in excess of its liabilities and, although the liquidation process will require some patience, it is the organization’s intention and expectation to satisfy liabilities to ticket holders and other creditors in full.

“We are devastated by this outcome. Triad Stage has been key to revitalizing downtown Greensboro and an artistic refuge for writers, performers, and theatergoers," Board Co-Chair Cassandra Williams said. "For 20 years this organization entertained audiences, premiered new work, and introduced schoolchildren to the experience of live theater. We should never lose sight of the good work that has been done here, and we will deeply miss our role in Greensboro’s arts community.”

Triad Stage is the latest in a series of long-running regional theaters unable to sustain post-pandemic operations.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.