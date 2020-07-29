x
Multiple Triad stores closing due to bankruptcy

A national group overseeing multiple franchises is filing for bankruptcy and several Triad locations will close.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy triggering a wave of store closures. The group owned several stores you've probably heard of. 

According to a press release, 36 of those closures are happening in North Carolina. Eight of them are in the trad. 

Here are the closures by city:

Greensboro 

  • Catherines at Friendly Center in Greensboro
  • Justice at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro
  • Justice at Jefferson Village in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem 

  • Catherines at Hanes Point
  • Justice at Hanes Mall 

Burlington 

  • Justice at Alamance Crossing

Mebane 

  • Lane Bryant Outlet at Tanger Outlets

Thomasville

  • Catherines at Liberty Square Shopping Center

For a full list of closures click here

