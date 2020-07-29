Multiple Triad stores closing due to bankruptcy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy triggering a wave of store closures. The group owned several stores you've probably heard of.
According to a press release, 36 of those closures are happening in North Carolina. Eight of them are in the trad.
Here are the closures by city:
Greensboro
- Catherines at Friendly Center in Greensboro
- Justice at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro
- Justice at Jefferson Village in Greensboro.
Winston-Salem
- Catherines at Hanes Point
- Justice at Hanes Mall
Burlington
- Justice at Alamance Crossing
Mebane
- Lane Bryant Outlet at Tanger Outlets
Thomasville
- Catherines at Liberty Square Shopping Center
