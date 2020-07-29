Multiple Triad stores closing due to bankruptcy

A national group overseeing multiple franchises is filing for bankruptcy and several Triad locations will close.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy triggering a wave of store closures. The group owned several stores you've probably heard of.

According to a press release, 36 of those closures are happening in North Carolina. Eight of them are in the trad.

Here are the closures by city:

Greensboro

Catherines at Friendly Center in Greensboro

Justice at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro

Justice at Jefferson Village in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem

Catherines at Hanes Point

Justice at Hanes Mall

Burlington

Justice at Alamance Crossing

Mebane

Lane Bryant Outlet at Tanger Outlets

Thomasville

Catherines at Liberty Square Shopping Center