GREENSBORO, N.C. — An area of low pressure the WFMY Weather Team has been tracking has become much more defined as of Saturday afternoon, now developing into a tropical depression.

The center of low pressure is just off the coast of central Florida but is expected to continue to strengthen throughout the course of the weekend.

This system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm, and would take on the name "Arthur."

At the latest advisory on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m., Tropical Depression One was located just off the coast of central Florida, moving N NE at 13 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph, which is just shy of tropical storm strength.

No impacts are expected in the Triad and while the storm is expected to stay off the coast, it could still impact the coastline on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Watch for parts of NC coast/OBX

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along parts of the N.C. Coast and Outer Banks, from about Surf City, to points North. The storm is likely to bring heavy rain and wind to those areas.

No impacts are expected in the Triad or central North Carolina area at this time. The WFMY Weather Team will stay on top of it and keep you up to date.

This is the first tropical system of 2020, a couple weeks ahead of the start of official hurricane season which begins June 1.

The last five years have featured preseason tropical activity in the Atlantic.

