BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man driving a truck plowed into a Burlington condominium when he had a medical emergency and lost consciousness Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at Greystone Condominiums.

Michael Brown was driving north on Maple Avenue towards Burlington when he started having a medical emergency according to police. Brown then crossed the center line on his 2003 Ford truck, running off the road and into the home. The homeowners were inside at the time of crash, but weren't hurt.

Brown, 69, was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and is still being evaluated.

Photos show investigators on scene and the aftermath of what happened.

PHOTOS: Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into House

Driver Hurt After Truck Crashes Into Burlington Home A truck crashed into a home at Greystone condominiums.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

