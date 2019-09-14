BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting this week.

They arrested and charged 19-yr-old Jeremiah Hardaway and 24-yr-old Antonio Tuner with first degree murder Friday.

Police say the two men are charged in the death of 19-yr-old Myson Russell earlier this week. Police responded to a shooting on Cloverdale St. around 9:30 Monday night. That's where they found Russell dead laying in the front yard.

Hardaway and Tuner are in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Police say that there may be more people connected to Russell's death. If you know anything call them at (336) 229-3500.