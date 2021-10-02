Dean at UNCG's College of Arts and Sciences honored in a way that's out of this world!

Dr. John Kiss recently received an International Cooperation medal from the Committee on Space Research and got an asteroid named after him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. John Kiss is a space biologist and dean at UNCG's College of Arts and Sciences. He studies the effects of space flight and gravity on living organisms.

So, how else do you honor someone who studies what happens in space? You name something in space after them. Kiss recently received an International Cooperation medal from the Committee on Space Research. With the medal, comes Asteroid 8267 Kiss named specifically for Kiss.