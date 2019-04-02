GREENSBORO, North Carolina — A UNCG student came home to her apartment off Oakland Avenue to find something totally bizarre and unexpected on Saturday.

She heard a noise coming from her closet. When she asked who it was...she never expected she'd get an answer.

A voice called out, "Andrew."

The student, who asked that we not identify her, said the man was wearing her clothes.

She says her boyfriend came over at that point, and the man left the apartment.

Police arrested him at a nearby gas station. They say 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The student told WFMY News 2's Jessica Winters that she thinks Swofford has been in her apartment before. She says sometimes she would notice things missing or out of place, but she thought it was just her roommates.

She says after this, she's moving to a new apartment.

Jessica Winters has more on this story tonight at 11.