GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another Triad university is suspending its study abroad program because of coronavirus concerns.

UNC Greensboro announced Friday has suspended all study abroad programs in South Korea following the CDC's recommendation to avoid non-essential travel.

"We will continue to follow CDC and US State Department guidance going forward for any countries where we may have students or faculty participating in international programs. We continue to monitor this evolving situation impacting education abroad students, faculty, and staff across the globe," UNCG officials said in a statement.

Elon University has also suspended its study abroad program amid growing concerns of the virus.

RELATED: Flight attendant on South Korea-Los Angeles route tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

RELATED: 'Everyone was crying' | Elon University student devastated after study abroad program canceled because of coronavirus

RELATED: Countries take harsh containment steps as new virus spreads

RELATED: North Carolina preparing as concern over coronavirus grows

RELATED: 'The risk remains very low' | Here are the top 3 questions to the North Carolina coronavirus helpline