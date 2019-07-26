GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Athletics Department is on three years of NCAA probation.

That’s after two former staff members placed sports bets, according to an NCAA investigation. That’s a direct violation of NCAA rules. The University must now pay a $15,000 fine. The sports betting involved a former women's assistant basketball coach and an assistant director of UNCG's fundraising organization. The school did not identify the assistant coach but said he was fired in May of 2018. UNCG said the University self-reported the violations to the NCAA.

UNCG also self-reported a violation involving former Men's Soccer Coach, EJ O'Keeffe. The University did not say what the violation was but said O'Keeffe resigned as head coach. UNCG said it's working with the NCAA to resolve the issue. Assistant coach, Scott Wells was named interim head coach.

In a statement, UNCG's Athletics Director, Kim Record said:

“We make operating with the highest standards of compliance and integrity the cornerstone of our culture. We have acted swiftly and decisively in both of these situations. While these separate incidents resulted in difficult decisions, we are confident that we have taken the right actions.”