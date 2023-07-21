North Carolina's unemployment rate has deceased, report says

The state's unemployment rate dropped 0.3% in June 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by 0.3% compared to June 2022, falling to its lowest level since the pandemic, according to the state's Department of Commerce.

The report shows 14,000 people found jobs with unemployment numbers shrinking by about 3,000.

Industries seeing this employment increase include manufacturing, government and leisure and hospitality services. Professional and business services personnel has increased by 3,500. Even the tech sector, which has seen layoffs at some major firms, saw an increase of 400 jobs.

The construction, trade and transportation and utilities industries experienced a decrease in employment.

