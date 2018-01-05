GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Eyelash extensions are all the rage from celebrities on the red carpet to the everyday woman looking to speed up her morning routine.

Barelle Wilder is still new to the lash extension game.

"I like it a lot. It gives me a lot of self confidence. Get a lot of compliments on them." Wilder said.

She started getting them in January and she's been hooked ever since.

Eyelash extensions are single fibers glued individually to each lash giving the wearer extra volume and length.

The process takes anywhere from an hour and a half to three hours.

"One of my favorite quotes from my client is that I come in take a beauty nap and I wake up more beautiful." Jenna Carroll said.

Carroll owns "Eye Salons" in Greensboro and has more than 12 years of experience in the eyelash industry.

Before you clear your schedule and sign up, she says it's important to do your own research.

"Like anything in life whenever there is a hype then a lot of times unfortunately when a client is not discerning, the client ends up paying the price for lack of knowledge," Carroll explained.

You should only go to reputable licensed and certified aestheticians. Don't be afraid to ask for referrals.

"Word of Mouth if possible," Carroll added.

And ask to see pictures of their work because the quest for beauty can come at a price.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns of trauma to the eye, infections, and loss of eyelashes.

"The other concern would be what kind of glue are they using," Dr. Marioneux clinical spokesperson for the Academy said.

Dr. Marioneux said many adhesives contain formaldehyde which can cause allergic reactions.

At Eye Salons, Carroll said they use formaldehyde free glue and even throw bottles out after 30 days but has heard some horror stories from clients.

"It's kind of like scary but I've heard people use nail glue, people use gorilla glue. I've heard people use hair glue. I've heard people use super glue," Carroll said.

Dr. Marioneux recommends asking to read the list of ingredients in the glue and do a patch test first.

She and Jenna also say pay attention to the aesthetician's hygiene. Are they washing their hands? Are they using clean equipment?

"It can be dangerous. It can be done very poorly, You can have bacteria in your eyes if people are not using clean sanitary products, equipments." Carroll said.

Despite a common misconception, you need to wash lash extensions daily. Just wait 24 hours to get them wet after your application.

Because of all the risks associated we can't verify that lash extensions are 100 percent safe,

but if you keep Dr. Marioneux and Carroll's tips in mind you can get the fluttery look you want.

Carroll adds that lash extensions follow your natural lash cycle so they fall out naturally. She recommends going back for a fill every three weeks to keep your extensions looking fresh.

Copyright 2017 WFMY