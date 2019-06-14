GREENSBORO, N.C. — With summertime nearly here, you can expect a number of severe thunder storms with lightning.

There are about 25 million lighting strikes a year in our country.

Getting caught in a lightning storm is no joke, especially if you're outside.

So where do you go that's safe? It's something viewer Maureen Meahger wanted WFMY News 2 to verify.

"Is it safe or not safe during a bad storm with lightning and thunder to sit in your car," Meahger asked.

We checked with the National Weather Service for this one.

Weather experts there say your home is the best option, but your car is also safe and here's why.

If lighting hits your car, it charges the outside of the vehicle creating what's called a Faraday effect, meaning what's inside is protected.

Metal is a conductor of electricity so the body of your car, the metal frame, helps lightning get to the ground faster.

You will be protected, but your car could be damaged.

So we can verify yes, your car is a safe option during a lightning storm.

Keep in mind, this is only if your car has a metal top. Do not sit inside a soft top convertible.

Also, experts say you should keep your hands in your lap and avoid touching things inside your car like the door, window handles, or steering wheel until the storm passes.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a selfie video of the question to Taheshah Moise:

Facebook: Taheshah Moise

Twitter: @Taheshah

Email: Tmoise@wfmy.com