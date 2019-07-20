HIGH POINT, N.C. — A puppy was stolen and now its owners need your help finding him and the people who took him. Taylor Paige told WFMY News 2 a couple lured her children's puppy away, put him inside their SUV and then drove off with him.

The incident happened in front of the family's Car and Tire repair shop on the 2800 block of West English Road on Tuesday evening in High Point. Paige said her kids had taken the puppy, named Smalls, outside so it could go potty.

They were playing with it when they briefly ran inside to gather their belongings to head home for the day. That's when the suspected puppy stealing couple emerged from the Enciso Bakery and struck.

Couple Steals High Point Family's Puppy From Store Front

Enciso Bakery/Taylor Paige

"The video shows them taking him at 5:46- 5:47 p.m. which was like 10 minutes or so after I let him out. It shows them calling him and getting him to come up to them and when you come up to them and they put him in the passenger side back door," said Paige.

Surveillance footage from inside the bakery shows the couple buying stuff inside. The man is wearing a black t-shirt while the woman is wearing a red dress.

Moments later, video from another camera shows the dog approach the couple and then runoff. But then the woman in the red dress lures the puppy over. The puppy wags its tail happily and unfortunately follows. The woman is then seen carrying Smalls into a gray-colored SUV and the man drives off.

Paige said the puppy is collared and the family has only had the puppy for a few months. Paige says she is furious over the incident and her children are not taking the loss of the puppy very well either. She hopes someone can recognize the puppy, the couple or the car

Enciso Bakery

"I was mad. I was upset, not just upset from me, upset that I need to go home and explain to my kids that the puppy but I just got for our family has been taken by another family," added Paige.

The family has filed a report with the High Point Police Department.

If you have any tips that can lead to finding the puppy or the people who took it, you're asked to contact them. You can call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.