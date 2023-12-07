What we know about the large Virginia Beach Oceanfront fire

The Virginia Beach Fire Department worked late into the night to put out the fire, which started at the T-Shirt Factory at 2610 Atlantic Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday evening left several businesses destroyed and required a response of more than 75 firefighters.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department worked late into the night to put out the fire, which started at the T-Shirt Factory at 2610 Atlantic Avenue. It was deemed out around 10:45 p.m., but firefighters continued to search for hotspots into Wednesday morning.

It's unknown what caused the fire at this time. Here's a look at what 13News Now has gathered about the fire so far:

Several Oceanfront businesses were destroyed, 1 firefighter was hurt

The fire badly damaged the T-Shirt Factory, the Maple Tree Pancake & Waffle House, King of the Sea Restaurant, and Lyfestyle Meals. All occupants were accounted for and safe, but the severity of the damage is hitting businesses hard.

READ MORE: Oceanfront businesses grapple with loss after massive Virginia Beach fire

One firefighter was taken to the hospital because of a burn injury.

Virginia Beach fire response took several hours

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said that firefighters started battling the blaze at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the T-Shirt Factory.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m., as the fire spread to neighboring businesses, the response was upgraded to a three-alarm.

READ MORE: Community shocked after businesses destroyed by fire

Virginia Beach Fire Chief Ken Pravetz said this fire has been difficult to fight because of all the "void spaces."

After the fire was deemed out, firefighters were fighting outbreaks, using backhoes to pull the rubble and debris apart so they could get to hot spots throughout the night.

Firefighters finally began clearing out at around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, but crews remain to put out potential hotspots.

Building's age complicated efforts to put out fire

Capt. Jim Ingledue, the Virginia Beach deputy fire marshal, said the building where the fire happened is more than 60 years old and the structure made it challenging to battle the blaze.

Because owners renovated the businesses several times over the years, it has several ceilings from the add-ons to the structure, according to Ingledue.

This created layers for fire crews to have to demolish in order to get to the heart of the fire. Firefighters couldn't work directly on top of the roof because of the danger of collapsing.

"We say all the time, 'we're chasing this fire' because it's spreading but you can't really tell where it's going, because you can't really see where it's going," Ingledue said. "It's a very difficult type of fire to fight and the firefighters worked really hard."