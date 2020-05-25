Virtual job fair offers 100 positions

The Career Center of the Carolinas helps you interview from the comfort of your home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment rates are sky-high and it's even difficult to interview given the restrictions. Kim Harris of The Career Center of The Carolinas has an answer. Their virtual job fair features more than 20 employers all looking to hire for multiple positions.

This is your opportunity to interview with Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies looking for talented, experienced and eager professionals. We hope this event will allow people to learn about the businesses that are hiring across North Carolina and what they are looking for." said Harris.

The fair covers a variety of careers including accounting, advertising, auto industry, banking, computer, construction, consulting, education and many, many more.

To register for this free event go to THEIR WEBSITE HERE.