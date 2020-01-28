WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Coaches, players and fans across the Triad are remembering what Kobe Bryant meant to them both on and off the basketball court.

It hit Coach Danny Manning at Wake Forest University particularly hard because he knew Kobe from his days of playing in the NBA.

He calls him the ultimate competitor. Manning says that's what earned the respect of players and made him an icon to fans.

"Who we lost as a basketball community, who we lost as a man, who the children lost as a father figure, you know there's no replacing Kobe Bryant. He was a lot more than a basketball player," said Manning.

His players heard the news after a loss on the court Sunday and they say they didn't believe it at first. Those players say Kobe was a role model as they grew up and inspired how they play.

"The impact he made on the basketball court and the words of wisdom he spoke to everyone about how much hard work and dedication can really determine the outcome of what you want to do in life, it was really, really impactful," said Ismael Massoud.

"Of course, I mean every game, every time you're on the court [you think of Kobe] but I think it's not just being on the court like the mamba mentality is not just what you do on the basketball court it's like everything else," said Olivier Sarr.

Players say it's a reminder to not take life for granted as their season continues.

