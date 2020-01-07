Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250,000 Veteran Associates

Walmart announced it achieved the hiring goal with more than 265,000 veteran associate hires, including more than 12,245 in North Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Walmart announced it had surpassed the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) goal of hiring $250,000 veteran associates.

Walmart announced it achieved the hiring goal with more than 265,000 veteran associate hires, including more than 12,245 in North Carolina, including Dallas Wade at the Spring Lake store, who attests to the opportunities military veterans and their spouses have with the company.

“A fellow veteran who worked for Walmart encouraged me to apply to the Spring Lake store and ever since I have been presented with countless opportunities, while being able to apply the skills I learned from my military career,” said Dallas Wade, Retired Technical Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force and current Walmart department manager. “Walmart has given me a new direction, stability, and a family again and I am grateful to work for a company that is committed to helping veterans, service members, and their families.”

“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who have honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. “This is such an important time for us,” he said. “Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being.”

“As we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health and wellness initiatives,” he added.

First announced on Memorial Day 2013, the VWHC’s initial goal was hiring 100,000 veterans by the end of 2018. Two years later, the company expanded that goal to 250,000 by the end of 2020.

On Veterans Day 2018, recognizing the need to broaden employment opportunities for military families, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. To date, the company has hired more than 31,000 associates and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.

Ever since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $40 million in programs that support job training, education, and other support for veterans and military families. For more information about Walmart’s commitment to veterans, service members and military families click here.