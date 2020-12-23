Police have taken 19-year-old Elijah Bertrand into custody after a manhunt that lasted hours.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — State and local police arrested 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand in connection with the homicide of his UPS co-worker.

CT State police said they were called to the area of Route 8 northbound in Watertown by exit 37 on the report of a crash involving a UPS shipping truck around 10:30 PM Tuesday.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the truck injured. Police reported the driver had been "assaulted" and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A weapon was found at the scene that police believe was used in the assault, but police did not provide details as to what the weapon was. At this time it's unknown what prompted the assault.

The victim was later identified by Connecticut State Police on Wednesday as 28-year-old Nathan Burk of Waterbury. Police say Bertrand was riding with Burk at the time of the attack and then fled the area on foot.

Plymouth Police said around 2 PM Wednesday, they received information Bertrand was possibly at the Valero Gas Station on Main Street. Police arrived at the gas station and found Bertrand inside the building. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bertrand was charged with murder and held on a $2 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 24.

UPS issued a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and are cooperating with the investigation. Any additional information will need to be provided by local authorities.