GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will hold their School Board Meeting Tuesday to discuss its budget proposal.

Parents and supporters of Gateway Education Center will be there in full-force to ask, and beg that it include repairing Gateway.

Based on an inspection, Gateway would need more than $2 millions dollars worth of repairs to its roof, windows, plumbing and other miscellaneous needs.

Dania Mavor Ermentrout

The meeting starts at 6 p.m., Gateway parents plan to be there armed with signs and their voices.

"My daughter is not able to talk she doesn’t have a voice therefore I’m being her voice, and always will be," Mom Stephanie Garrett said.

The fight really isn't about keeping the school open anymore, despite the original letters and phone calls from Gateway saying it was shutting down for mold, and other safety concerns.

The school isn't shutting down.

That's been decided.

Superintendent Dr. Contreras said it'll stay open despite her recommendation otherwise because parents don't want their disabled children going to other schools that are further away.

The fight now is to fix the school.

"I hope that the board will consider our plea," Garrett said. "If your house has a problem you don’t walk away from your house, you fix it, and gateway is our home away from home."

Garrett said parents feel hopeful that they'll receive the money they need to fix Gateway.

“The fight is about what this building stands for as well as where that building stands, and we’re asking for gateway to be repaired so it remains a safe haven for our children for many years to come.”

Tuesday's meeting is critical according to Gateway Education Center's PTA President Dania Ermentrout. She said it is a 'voting meeting, so decisions will be made.'

Board Members must finalize their budget proposal Tuesday, with or without Gateway included.

Then, on May 16th, county commissioners will look at the entire budget proposal to determine how much to give the district.



