GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's water park will delay its opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on the Emerald Point website, Wet'n Wild waterpark will not open on May 23rd, like it was originally scheduled to.

However, the park hasn't announced a new opening date and says it's too early to decide on one.

"While we look forward to welcoming each of you to Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe this season, there is a great deal of uncertainty for us all surrounding the current COVID-19 situation.

Our highest priority remains the safety of all of our Team Members and Guests, and we’re closely following the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local government officials and health experts," the post says in part.

They're also offering to extend 2020 season pass holder's memberships through June 2021. For more information and answers to frequently asked questions click here to visit their website.

