WFMY News 2 Anchor Julie Luck taking medical leave of absence

Julie Luck will focus on her health after doctors recently diagnosed her with colon cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 anchor Julie Luck announced Tuesday she will take a medical leave of absence.

Doctors recently diagnosed Julie with colon cancer after a routine colonoscopy.

She decided to go public with her diagnosis as motivation to encourage others to get tested.

If you know Julie, you know she takes her health very seriously. She eats right, she exercises, and she tries very hard to get enough sleep. That’s why this diagnosis came as a shock.

"I'm very lucky to have special people in my life to help me through this. My husband, John, my News 2 family, and our wonderful viewers," Julie said. "I am going to fight this and see you soon."

“Julie is a gem, central to who we are and everything we do at WFMY News 2, and she will continue to be one of the Triad’s brightest stars. I have no doubt the grace of God and great medical support in our community will return Julie to us soon. We look forward to that day,” WFMY News 2 President and General Manager Larry Audas said.

Julie Luck joined the WFMY News 2 team in 2013. Born in Southern California to Chinese and Filipino parents, Julie was raised in Orange County. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's degree and earned her master's degree in mass communications from Emerson College in Boston.

Julie is a passionate journalist with more than 20 years of experience. She takes pride in delivering stories that matter and impact the Triad.

"Julie is such an important member of this news team, but more importantly, she is a friend and mentor to many. I know Julie is a fighter. She will beat this. We will support her every step of the way," News Director Kim Ballard said.