WFMY News 2 promotes Cami Anthony as new Marketing Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate in the Greensboro – High Point – Winston-Salem market, today announced veteran manager and broadcaster Cami Anthony will be promoted to Marketing Director effective June 1, 2021.

Anthony, currently Managing Editor, previously served as Assistant News Director, Executive Producer and in several other newsroom roles at WFMY News 2. Anthony first came to the station 14 years ago, after graduating from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Cami knows news and our community inside and out,” said WFMY President and General Manager Larry Audas. “That she will use deep experience and grow the marketing side of our audience focus is a huge plus,” said Audas. “She’s a pro, genuinely cares, and will further connect our brand with the WFMY family of viewers, consumers and clients.”

WFMY, the Triad’s first station, has long held a close connection with Greensboro and the surrounding area – a legacy and opportunity Anthony knows firsthand. “One of the main reasons I have roots here is my love for the Triad. All of its rich history, growing cultural scene, and friendly people have me hooked,” said Anthony. “I can’t wait to dive deeper into this community in my new role.” Anthony, her husband and daughter reside in the Triad area and are part of several church and community mentorship groups. She will conclude her news management duties in the weeks ahead before assuming the Marketing Director role in June.

About WFMY: WFMY is the longest-serving television station in North Carolina’s Triad region, the first to air a live broadcast. More than 70 years later, WFMY News 2 is a leader in multi-platform news, community service and marketing solutions. Known for programs including The Good Morning Show, 2 Wants to Know and the home of CBS programming, WFMY continues to advance and grow like the community it serves. Learn more at www.wfmynews2.com. WFMY is part of TEGNA Inc., one of the largest, most geographically diverse broadcasters in the U.S.

