What it could mean if NC suspends the gas tax

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawmakers have discussed eliminating gas taxes at the federal and state level to alleviate some of that sticker shock at the pump.

According to a local economist, whenever you get a gallon of gas in our state you pay a state tax of 36 cents and a federal tax of around 18 cents.

Even though suspending the gas tax would save drivers money, it would likely delay much-needed revenue for transportation projects.

This week, Democratic governors in six states sent a letter to Congress urging federal lawmakers to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act to suspend the federal gas tax.

The Gas Prices Relief Act would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until Jan. 1st of next year.

On the state level, a suspended gas tax would make a gallon 36 cents cheaper on top of that 18 cents.

NC state economist, Mike Walden, says that would be significant for drivers, but suspending these taxes could mean a halt on the state's efforts to improve and upgrade infrastructure like roadways.

Something that some people who live in Greensboro don't want to happen.

“I mean, the gas prices are temporary so I feel like the roads and everything else is more important,” said Greensboro native Breon Rembert.

When asked about possibly lifting the gas tax, a spokesperson for Governor Roy Cooper said he would want to make sure the road projects continue and the savings actually go to the customers.

Senator Phil Berger is skeptical, saying "Unless we get serious about addressing supply, we'll cut the gas tax, the price will still go up and what do you do then?"

Walden said this highlights a long-term issue. He said instead of the gas tax, people could pay a fee per mile they drive.