When is my Duke Energy payment due? What you need to know about paying your bill and help you could get

Duke Energy said it will keep service disconnections for nonpayment suspended until October.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy will once again collect payments for services.

The company said it will keep service disconnections for nonpayment suspended until October. That’s one month past its required moratorium. Customers who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have until October to pay overdue balances or make payment arrangements.

In September, customers who need more time to pay any outstanding balance will be able to set up flexible payment plans with no down payment required. Duke Energy will also waive late fees until further notice.

Customers can also get help for payments through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds available through statewide community action agencies.

“Many of our customers are facing unprecedented adversity during this pandemic. We want to be thoughtful and provide extended payment options to avoid power interruptions,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina President said.

“As financial assistance has become available for qualified customers, we believe now is the right time to share our plans to resume more standard operations. We will, however, continue to help our customers access resources to assist and provide additional information that can help reduce their bills,” he said.

Customers will also have access to self-service options on duke-energy.com.

Expanded assistance options

Duke Energy will also continue to provide assistance to residential and business customers whose accounts have fallen behind due to illness or lost wages.

Support for these efforts includes:

Federally funded programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Additional funds were added to the program due to the pandemic, and the state is urging utility customers to apply through statewide community action agencies. Click here for details.

The added convenience for customers to choose an extended payment arrangement that meets their needs online, anytime. Click here for more information.

Duke Energy Progress customers who need additional assistance can visit the Energy Neighbor Fund webpage to learn how community agencies can help pay energy bills.

Duke Energy Carolinas customers who need additional assistance can visit the Share the Warmth webpage to learn how community agencies can help pay energy bills.

Resources are available here for small business customers as they are reopening, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.

To make it easier to pay, the company will continue waiving credit and debit card fees for residential customers until further notice. Walk-in payment fees for residential customers will resume in December.

Duke Energy urges customers to establish a payment plan to avoid disconnection.

Customers should download the company’s mobile app or visit duke-energy.com for information and most service transactions. Customers who are unable to self-serve can contact the customer contact center at:

Duke Energy Carolinas: 1.800.777.9898

Duke Energy Progress: 1.800.452.2777

Duke Energy’s customer service specialists are available Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist customers with customized payment plans that meet their specific situations.

Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit 211.org to locate available resources. The free service can help customers find local community agencies that provide assistance to meet a wide range of needs, including:

Utility bills

Housing, food and other essentials

Child and elder care

Medical expenses and health counseling