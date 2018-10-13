GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A small Twitter feud ensued Saturday between Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and Duke Energy in regards to restoration of power. Greensboro was one of the hardest hit cities in the state and there's still more than 70,000 without electricity--for some it's day three.

Mayor Vaughn stated that she drove around Greensboro for two-hours Saturday looking for contractors removing trees and storm debris.

Duke Energy Estimates Tuesday Night Before Power Is Fully Restored

She expressed she only saw two areas where utility work was actually being done.

She ended her tweet by saying "Duke Energy where are you? We need help."

Duke Energy responded to Vaughan stating that they have 2,000 workers in the Triad with more on the way.

From @DukeEnergy "Right now, we have crews from the Midwest, Florida, Alabama and Texas working in the county. Later today, a large contingency from Asheville, Durham and Anderson, SC will arrive" — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

One of Mayor Vaughn's final tweets was giving the public an update from Duke Energy about progress.

STORM UPDATE FROM @DukeEnergy "We expect to make substantial progress today restoring power to our customers with more than 700 lineman, technicians and damage assessors on the job. Our restoration reinforcement crews more than doubled the number of native crews already working. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

They went on to explain that you can't always see the work from the road given the extensive damage and hard to reach locations.

Mayor Vaughan, we have more than 2,000 workers in the Triad, with more on the way. You can’t always see the work from the road given the extensive damage & hard to reach locations. Follow @DE_MeredithA @DE_JeffB too. They'll gladly show you efforts. — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) October 13, 2018

Mayor Vaughan responded back with the following, inquiring about an update on that status of Greensboro in which spokesperson Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy responded.

Here's a crew that has been working for two days to rebuild the power grid near the @greensborocity arboretum. Multiple downed poles and downed wire on an overpass above Wendover Ave. pic.twitter.com/HZ7rpEhCRg — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) October 13, 2018

The rebuttal continued with Mayor Vaughan basically asking that Duke Power be more transparent with information and updates for Guilford County.

Help us get the message out. People just want information. We appreciate that resources are spread thin and that you are needed in other areas but there is a lack of basic information. We know that we are very lucky compared to many other communities. We are reasonable. — Mayor Nancy Vaughan (@VaughanNancy) October 13, 2018

Jeff Brooks responded that they are very committed to the community and have been working with local media in the Triad to keep the public informed and will continue to do so.

We are very committed to this community and helping you in that cause. We know how important information is. The local media here in the Triad have been working w us to hey the word out today and we will work hard to keep customers updated as we have more info. — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) October 13, 2018

