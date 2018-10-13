GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A small Twitter feud ensued Saturday between Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and Duke Energy in regards to restoration of power. Greensboro was one of the hardest hit cities in the state and there's still more than 70,000 without electricity--for some it's day three.
Mayor Vaughn stated that she drove around Greensboro for two-hours Saturday looking for contractors removing trees and storm debris.
Duke Energy Estimates Tuesday Night Before Power Is Fully Restored
She expressed she only saw two areas where utility work was actually being done.
She ended her tweet by saying "Duke Energy where are you? We need help."
Duke Energy responded to Vaughan stating that they have 2,000 workers in the Triad with more on the way.
One of Mayor Vaughn's final tweets was giving the public an update from Duke Energy about progress.
They went on to explain that you can't always see the work from the road given the extensive damage and hard to reach locations.
Mayor Vaughan responded back with the following, inquiring about an update on that status of Greensboro in which spokesperson Jeff Brooks of Duke Energy responded.
The rebuttal continued with Mayor Vaughan basically asking that Duke Power be more transparent with information and updates for Guilford County.
Jeff Brooks responded that they are very committed to the community and have been working with local media in the Triad to keep the public informed and will continue to do so.
