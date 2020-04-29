GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We've gotten a clearer picture of what the next school year could look like for Guilford County students.

Guilford County Schools' leaders say they believe students will be able to get back in the classroom, but not full time.

District officials said they've talked about attending every other day: one day, face-to-face learning, and the next virtual learning.

RELATED: What will next school year look like? Guilford County Schools talks possibility of more remote learning

"Whether that needs to look an 'A' day and a 'B' day, where some students come every other day or some students come every 3 days," Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry continued. "Whatever that looks like we're trying to limit the number of students we're transporting on a bus at one time and the number of students in a classroom at one time."

Henry said most all Guilford County Schools are at capacity, so social distancing would be nearly impossible.

"We don’t have the space to separate every student six feet when we start school, so certainly how that looks is going to be a challenge and I think we can figure it out with Guilford County and do what's best for our students."

Henry said they need the resources to do that, including more technology and connectivity.

Guilford County Schools said they are prioritizing 'recovery of lost learning' in the next academic year's budget.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools will create a new plan for bus drivers passing out meals

Leaders say that could mean an extension of the school day, the school year, and personalized tutors.

"We need extended learning time, whether that’s an extended learning school year or extended school day," Henry explained. "We just know we’re going to need additional time with our students."

She acknowledges that each student will have different needs upon return to the classroom, and the district is planning accordingly.

"We're going to need diagnostic assessments to see where students are and let our teachers know what they need as we move forward, and then individualize academic support."

Guilford County Schools is hoping they can make reentry decisions based on the health and well-being of their students and staff, rather than follow state-wide uniform regulations.

"That’s something we all have to think about is how we’re going to reopen schools," Henry said. "Are we going to be allowed to make that decision for Guilford County Schools, we hope we’ll be able to do what’s best for our students and allow other counties to do what's best for their students and it's not a one-size-fits-all kind of model we’re given by the state."

Only time will tell.



