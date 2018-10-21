GREENSBORO, NC -- It's still October, but it sure won't feel like it Sunday. Whipping winter winds will deliver chilly air to everyone in the Carolinas. You'll need to bundle up, especially during the morning hours.

Winds will be quite gusty, up to and over 30 mph at times in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. This gusty wind could be enough to blow around lawn furniture, and other outdoor items. The wind will also make it feel colder than it actually is.

Wind chill temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday morning. The actual air temperature will be around 40, but with gusty winds it will feel about 10 degrees cooler for the morning hours.

Winds will let up a bit Sunday midday and afternoon, but it will stay cool all day long. Highs in the mid 50s, even with full sunshine throughout the day.

Get ready for a widespread frost on Monday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s, plenty enough to make us scrape our windshields for the first time this year.

