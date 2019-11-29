WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — From potatoes, pies, rice, and macaroni to a golden brown and glistening turkey, there's always plenty to eat at dinner tables at many homes on Thanksgiving Day.

But for thousands without a roof over their head and a place to call home or those of little means, a rich thanksgiving day dinner spread is unattainable if at all.

That's why a local church in Winston-Salem decided to give to the community by serving up hot meals on a downtown sidewalk.

"We have come out here to help those who may not have a Thanksgiving today, those who are transitioning, those who are homeless and those who can’t afford it and we know a lot of people are struggling here," said Pastor Barry Washington of Whole Man Ministries.

Volunteers and partners cooked and packed about 150 meals for members of the community to take with them.

"There are some sitting home today right now, alone and can’t afford to have a turkey, have lost loved ones, whatever the case may be, this is needed. As a young man I was by myself and I was going through Christmases by myself and I felt kind of overwhelmed and I can’t imagine somebody sitting at home and saying 'I don’t have a family, I don’t have the money. I don’t have the means' and we’re here for you," added Pastor Washington.

"Any warm meal, especially from people taking time out of their day to provide for us and make sure that we are fed out here as well, is awesome. I am thankful every day that I wake up. I have to thank the Lord above for it and for these people providing for us," said Tyrone Cox of Winston-Salem, who himself is having challenges with getting a place of permanent residence.

"We want to be the conduit that says 'hey I’m going to meet you where you are', if you are transitioning, we are here for you if you need to be loved on we are here for you whatever you need you can have we are here for you today on the streets of Winston Salem downtown," said Pastor Mrs. Camilla Washington.

This is the first of such an event for the church. They plan to hold a similar event during the Christmas holiday.