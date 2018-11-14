WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - The City of Winston-Salem announced plans to upgrade and revitalize Bowman Gray Stadium with a $9 million investment over three years.

The city announced it plans to improve the fan experience and upgrade Bowman Gray facilities during a news conference at the stadium field house Wednesday. The investment will go toward upgrades such as updating restroom and concession facilities, repairs to the seating area, adding a high-capacity Wi-Fi system and renovating ticket booths. The proposed improvements are pending approval by City Council.

PHOTOS: Some key highlights of what the upgrades to #BowmanGrayStadium would look like with the @CityofWS $9million investment just announced @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Lp8WHEuc8G — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 14, 2018

The stadium is home to Bowman Gray Racing and Winston-Salem State University football. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines also said the field at the stadium will be named "Rams Field at Bowman Gray Stadium."

"Today, we are truly celebrating a wonderful opportunity to revitalize the stadium, to make it Ram-friendly," Joines said. "We are excited as a city to partner with Winston-Salem State University to help make their program even more successful and make our city even more successful."

@WSSURAMS & @CityofWS announce a partnership for #BowmanGrayStadium The city will invest $9million dollars over next 3 years to revitalize the stadium. The university had been working towards ownership in the past. The city will retain ownership and upkeep of the stadium @WFMY pic.twitter.com/KVCOUd88XZ — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 14, 2018

"This gives us an opportunity to do something special and create a true fan experience here at WSSU and Bowman Gray Stadium," said WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson. "It's a win for Winston-Salem State. It's a win for the city. It's a win for racing."

WSSU will stop pursuing ownership of the stadium based on the new plan.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY