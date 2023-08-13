Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-leg/ankle. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Sunday on Voss Street. It happened just after 3 in the morning at a house.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-leg/ankle. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said people who lived at the home where the shooting happened were holding a social gathering.

Police said the man who was shot had arrived at the residence, uninvited, and assaulted the homeowner. Police said at one point, a partygoer brandished a handgun and shot the man.

Police said the homeowner knew the man who came to the house uninvited.

This case is still being actively investigated by members of the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. You can also use the Crime Stoppers Tip Form. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.

