Woman on bicycle hit, killed by driver in Greensboro

Greensboro police said Angela Evans, 56, died at the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman died after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle Sunday evening.

Police said a bicyclist and the driver of a Hyundai Sonata were traveling on Apache Street. They both turned onto northbound South English Street, according to a release.

Police said the Hyundai driver hit the bicyclist and then crashed into a home.

Police said the bicyclist, identified as Angela Evans, 56, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Justin Wisse, 26, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failing to comply with driver's license restrictions, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police said impairment is not suspected in the crash.