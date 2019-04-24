JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers traveling from Raleigh to Selma say a pipe flew off a truck on Interstate 40 and hit their windshield.

Even with a picture to prove it, Elizabeth Atkinson can hardly believe what happened on her way to work. She was with several other people on the way to a job in Selma when something hit the windshield on I-40 in Johnston County.

"It came straight through the windshield. At first, I didn’t realize what it was. I thought somebody was shooting at us," she said. "I looked in the truck was right there in front of us and I saw where it came from."

She said shattered glass came flying into the vehicle.

It took a moment for everyone to realize what happened and call 911.

"It was like a metal pipe that flew off the truck and it was bouncing in the street," said the 911 caller. "Just as we drove, it hit the windshield smashed the windshield (and) flattened a tire."

Atkinson said they tried to get the truck driver's attention, too, but he didn't stop.

She credits the driver of their car for managing to stay on the road despite the broken windshield.

Although she's in pain and still shaken up, she's thankful no one was badly hurt or killed.