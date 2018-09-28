NORFOLK, VA --The Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, is making an official stop in Norfolk.

The ship is on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018, which launched in July. The ship docked at Nauticus on Thursday afternoon, where it will be for a 3-day stopover through Sunday.

Draken's arrival to Hampton Roads was delayed a few weeks, due to Hurricane Florence. Instead, the ship made a few extra stops, including a visit to Cape Charles last weekend.

Following an arrival ceremony, visitors can participate in three days of ship tours in the Draken Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“Nauticus is proud to welcome this amazing vessel to the downtown Norfolk waterfront,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “It’s a chance for the community to meet an international team of mariners and learn more about traditional Viking shipbuilding.”

PHOTOS: World's largest operating Viking ship

The Draken offers an opportunity for visitors to relive history in a way never experienced before. Draken will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship, but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing, reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

Tickets to tour the ship are available dockside and online at www.drakenhh.com

