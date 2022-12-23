Crash with injuries shuts down a portion of Huffine Mill Rd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash with injuries shuts down a portion of a road in Greensboro, according to police.
The Greensboro Police Department says Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in both directions until further notice.
Officers want to encourage drivers to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.
This story is developing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.