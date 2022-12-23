Crash with injuries shuts down a portion of Huffine Mill Rd. in Greensboro

Police urge drivers to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash with injuries shuts down a portion of a road in Greensboro, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department says Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in both directions until further notice.

Officers want to encourage drivers to find an alternate route and use caution if traveling in the area.

This story is developing.

