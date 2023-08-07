Life-changing jackpot! | Tuesday’s estimated $1.55 billion prize ranks as largest Mega Millions jackpot ever

A winner could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.55 billion annuity or $757.2 million in cash Tuesday. The $1.55 billion jackpot ranks as the third largest ever!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Alexa play, "For the Love of Money" by the O'Jays.

For the first time in Mega Millions history, players can have a chance at a LIFE-CHANGING jackpot with a $1.55 billion prize up for grabs.

On Tuesday, a winner could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.55 billion annuity or $757.2 million in cash. This jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced four tickets in North Carolina that matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000.

This marks the second straight Mega Millions drawing with at least four tickets that won $10,000 in North Carolina. The odds of matching all four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001.

Mega Millions has gone 31 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York. The jackpot has been hit six times so far in 2023. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

