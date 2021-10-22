Guilford County man wins $1 million lottery prize

He purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from an August 2020 story on a Greensboro woman who opened an email to find she's a lottery jackpot winner.

One man from Guilford County took a chance on a $2 Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize.

Charles Darkwah purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Darkwah’s ticket matched numbers on five white balls to win.

The $1 million dollar prize is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing.

The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at $86 million.

A winner would have the choice of the $86 million annuity or $60.9 million in cash.