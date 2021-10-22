Guilford County man wins $1 million lottery prize

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from an August 2020 story on a Greensboro woman who opened an email to find she's a lottery jackpot winner.
One man from Guilford County took a chance on a $2 Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a $1 million prize.
Charles Darkwah purchased his winning ticket from the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale. He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
Darkwah’s ticket matched numbers on five white balls to win.
The $1 million dollar prize is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing.
The odds of matching five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at $86 million.
A winner would have the choice of the $86 million annuity or $60.9 million in cash.
Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.