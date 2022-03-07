Catawba County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County woman is celebrating a big win this weekend after playing the North Carolina lottery.
According to a news release, Debra Kessler of Claremont took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
Kessler bought her lucky Ultimate 7’s ticket from the D Mart on Oxford School Road in Catawba. Kessler arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
The Ultimate 7’s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,00 prizes. One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.
MORE STORIES ON WCNC:
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.