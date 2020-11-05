EDEN, N.C. — A retired firefighter from Rockingham County won big after playing a scratch-off ticket over the weekend.

Kevin Simpson from Stoneville won $1 million after a scratch-off ticket helped him win the prize.

He bought two $150 million cash explosion scratch-off tickets at the J-Mart on East Stadium Drive in Eden after his lawnmower had ran out of gas.

Simpson claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. He decided to take the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over a 20-year span instead of a lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he received $35,381.

“I’m just going to continue working,” Simpson said. “It’s what I’ve been doing for 20 years. This is for my retirement.”

