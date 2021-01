Willie Pitts claimed his prize Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $246,701.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem won big after trying his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket that scored him over $300,000.

Willie Pitts bought his lucky ticket for the Jan. 3 drawing at the J&B Food Mart on Germanton Road and walked away with $348,684.

Pitts claimed his prize Thursday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $246,701.