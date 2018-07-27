A Tennessee teenager contracted a parasite causing a nasty infection after a trip to a Florida beach.

Multiple hookworms were found under the Memphis boy's skin. But this parasite isn’t just in Florida, it could be lurking as close as your backyard.

These hookworms thrive in environments like the Carolinas and can spread easily -- especially if you like to go barefoot. It’s a small microscopic parasite that generally can’t be seen with the naked eye.

Michael Dumas, 17, went on a mission trip to Florida in June and spent just an afternoon relaxing on the beach. Photos showed Dumas being buried up to his neck in the sand.

But the fun in the sun turned into Dumas’ foot itching. Days later, bumps appeared and a few weeks after, it got even worse. Doctors said the teen had multiple hookworms.

“One of them was 3 inches long.”

Dr. Jay Hreiz, a veterinarian at Ebenezer Animal Hospital, said hookworms are commonly found in puppies in the Carolinas.

“I’d be absolutely stunned if this little guy doesn’t have intestinal parasites.”

He said the hookworms can do major damage to an animal’s intestinal tract, and they can also spread it to humans.

“The most common way it’s transmitted to people is a dog will defecate in an area, which infects the soil and then a child eats it or puts it in their mouth or steps on it and the larvae get into him.”

Hreiz said most people catch it early on, but it doesn’t hurt to take precaution.

“Honestly, in this area, I’d say that sandboxes are the biggest concern, but other places, too. If you know for certain that stray dogs come through your backyard it’s probably going to happen there, too.”

It did happen on a beach in Florida, now a mother is warning others it can happen to their child, too.

“We have suffered so much, I don't want anyone else to go through this, he's going to be permanently scarred.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the best way to avoid hookworms is not to walk barefoot in areas where they may be common. According to the Broward County Health Department in Florida, where this incident happened, that may even mean wearing shoes on the beach.

