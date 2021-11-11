Deadline for low-income families to register for big IRS check Dec. 15 is hours away

Many low-income families eligible for the monthly child tax credit payments haven't signed up to receive them. They have just hours left to register.

Low-income families who are eligible for the monthly advance child tax credit but aren't yet signed up have just a few hours left to register. It could mean a payment of at least $1,500 per child and up to $1,800 per child just in time for the holidays.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Half of that money was available this year through monthly payments that started in July. The rest will come at tax time next year.

Tens of millions of eligible families were automatically enrolled to the monthly payments — with the option to opt out — based on their 2020 tax returns. But others, particularly those whose incomes in 2020 were so low that they were not required to file returns, had to sign up with the IRS. That's generally individuals who made less than $12,400 or married couples who made less than $24,800 in 2020.

Many of those people may have not received word about the payments or aren't aware they have to sign up. That can include hundreds of thousands of Americans without permanent housing or contact information with the IRS.

Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET marks the deadline for low-income families to sign up for the advance payments using this online tool. Families can file either in English or Spanish. The IRS said those who register by the deadline could get all the money they were owed this year in one payment on Dec. 15. That means a family with two children could get anywhere from $3,000 to $3,600 in one shot.

One of the reasons cited for enacting the monthly payments was to reduce poverty, with one study estimating it could cut child poverty by 45%. The idea was that rather than get the money in one lump sum at tax time, parents would get the money as they needed it for things like food, clothing, diapers and child care.

Monday is also the day people who are already signed up for the child tax credit will receive their November payment.

Child tax credit extension to 2022 in limbo