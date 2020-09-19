x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Nation World

Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin, source says

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.
Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
The South Portico of the White House is seen on April 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. 

That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. 

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump. 

The official says that a preliminary investigation indicates it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans.

Federal investigators are working to determine where the envelope originated and who mailed it. 

Related Articles