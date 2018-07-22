The historic ‘Sullivan Tower’ located in Nashville, TN was imploded Saturday.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, the 11-story office tower first opened in 1953.

Historical preservationists wanted to have the building included on the National Register however, the development company that bought the property in 2015 decided to raze the highrise.

Parts of the historical building had already been demolished over the last few months.

In all, it took the tower less than 10 seconds to implode!

Nashville locals can own a piece of the towers architectural history, due to a local antique design company removing items from the building before the demolition phase for resale.

The implosion of the historical tower is part of the Nashville Yards project.

The project will include a movie theater, music venue, and a bowling alley!

The complex is scheduled to open in 2021.

