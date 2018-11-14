OARK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says a woman was shot and killed by a hunter in western Arkansas.

Officials had first reported both were hunting when the woman was fatally shot Sunday by a man near Oark in Johnson County, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

The woman has been identified as 72-year-old Jane Rust. Investigators say she was with a relative and got out of the car to take a picture of a church when she was shot and killed.

The hunter who killed her is identified as Dale Williams who was hunting in the area when he shot Rust, officials say.

Rust was a postal worker in Sparkman, Arkansas. Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

