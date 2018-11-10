ROBERTA, Ga. — No one was injured when a tornado reportedly touched down in Crawford County as the outer bands of Hurricane Michael made their way to Central Georgia.

Related: Hurricane Michael: State of Emergency Declared In NC, NC National Guard Activated

EMA Director Ricky Sharon says it touched down at Flint River Estates Road, Highway 128 and Avera Road knocking down power lines and trees.

The Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are at the scene to assess damage. The National Weather Service says crews are having trouble making their way through the debris.

Related: Monstrous Michael Hits Florida, Here’s What It Did

Right now, they say there are no reported injuries.

13WMAZ viewer Katie Robinson sent us photos of downed trees and power lines along Highway 128 between Roberta and Reynolds, the area near where Sharon says a tornado touched down.

© 2018 WMAZ