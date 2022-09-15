Officer Gloria Gonzalez received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives. She also won CLEAT's Officer of the Year award.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award.

Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez.

Officer Gonzalez has been with the department for about five years, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

On March 5, officer Gonzalez and Officer Bao Tran responded to 5149 6th Street in reference to an unknown 911 call. The woman on the phone was screaming frantically asking for help, but no further information could be gathered.

When officers arrived, they ran into the home and found a 6-month-old baby unresponsive and turning blue in the face. Officer Gonzalez immediately grabbed the child, turned her over and began giving her back thrusts in an effort to recover anything the baby might be choking on, according to the release.

Officer Gonzalez's actions caused the baby to spit up food and mucus.

Officer Tran called for EMS and assisted Officer Gonzalez in their life saving efforts. Moments later, the officers heard the baby cry and saw color return to her face, according to the release.

The Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS arrived on scene and took over the care of the child. Oxygen was administered to the baby and she was transported to a local hospital. The child made a full recovery.

Officers believe the quick, calm actions of Officer Gonzalez, who is a mother herself, saved the life of the 6-month-old baby girl.

Officer Gonzalez was also nominated for the Life Saving Medal presented by PAPD at their annual awards program.