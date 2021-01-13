TN lawmaker introduces bill to install Dolly Parton statue on capitol grounds

According to the bill, the statue will be created and installed to recognize Dolly Parton for all that she has contributed to Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Representative John Mark Windle (D-Livingston) has introduced a bill (HB0135) requesting the state capitol commission to start planning the installation of a statue of Dolly Parton on capitol grounds.

The statute will be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium.

Representative Windle is also asking for the commission to request input from the public and other interested parties for purposes of developing the plan, including proposed design concepts for the statue.