Cryptocurrency: Russia, Ukraine and possibly a U.S. digital currency

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned and President Biden signed an Executive Order dealing with cryptocurrency.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you understand cryptocurrency or not, chances are you've heard the names Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin. One day, you could see a digital U.S. dollar and you may have Russia to thank for that.

President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order that has seven main directives including:

Directs the U.S. Treasury to protect U.S. consumers, investors, and businesses, and basically comes up with guidelines to help Americans avoid fraud when trading or using crypto.



Find ways to protect the U.S. and global financial stability and mitigate systemic risk, which means a regulation of the industry.

Directs the Treasury Department to develop a U.S. digital currency.

Why did this happen, seemingly all of a sudden? The move comes amid concerns Russia is using the digital currency to get around the impact of sanctions.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed concerns Russia is using cryptocurrencies to evade the sanctions. Just last week, four Democratic Senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue.

“We will continue to look at how the sanctions work and evaluate whether or not there are leakages,” said Yellen.

Russia isn’t the only one using cryptocurrencies has become a crucial lifeline for Ukraine. A recent Tweet from the Ukraine government was asking for donations.



The country's government says it's raised almost $13 Million in digital currency, some of which has gone to supply equipment to its forces.

